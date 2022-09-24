How much warranty does the Apple iPhone 14 series have?

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup brings several improvements over the iPhone 13 series from last year. While the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus look the same as last year’s models, the new devices come with a better primary camera, a new selfie camera with autofocus, and Emergency SOS via satellite support. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro models feature a new notch design, always-on display support, the A16 Bionic chip, and improved cameras. Although Apple has introduced a bunch of changes on its latest iPhones it hasn’t made any changes to the warranty it offers for these devices. If you’re thinking of picking up one of the new iPhone 14 devices, here’s everything you need to know about the warranty period, coverage, and more.

iPhone 14 series comes with 1 year of limited warranty

Apple offers a one-year limited warranty on all iPhone 14 models, which covers the iPhone and all Apple-branded accessories in the box against manufacturing issues. The warranty is applicable for one year from the date you buy the iPhone. Legal documentation for Apple’s one-year limited warranty states that it does not cover consumable parts, like the battery or protective coatings, cosmetic damage, or damage caused by using a third-party component or accidents.

In addition, the company specifies that the warranty does not apply to damage caused by service performed by an unlicensed service provider or using the iPhone “outside Apple’s published guidelines.” The company also doesn’t cover products modified to alter functionality, defects caused by normal wear and tear, and devices on which the serial number is not visible. Lastly, even though the iPhone 14 series is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, Apple does not cover liquid damage under its limited warranty.

Note: The warranty duration may differ in some regions due to local regulations. For more details, check Apple’s warranty support page for your region.

AppleCare+ for the iPhone 14 series

If you plan on using your iPhone 14 series device for more than a year or want accidental damage coverage, you can get Apple’s extended warranty for your iPhone. Apple offers two extended warranty plans for the iPhone 14 lineup — AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss.

AppleCare+

AppleCare+ for the iPhone 14 series includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. This means that Apple will repair all damage to your iPhone, its battery, and the included USB-C to Lightning cable free of cost, but it will charge a service fee ($29 for screen or back glass damage and $99 for other accidental damage) and any applicable tax. In addition, AppleCare+ includes Express Replacement Service, so you don’t have to wait for a repair, and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts.

You can either get two years of AppleCare+ coverage for your new iPhone 14 by making a one-time payment or pick a monthly plan that will automatically renew until canceled.

Here are the AppleCare+ pricing details for the new iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 14 Monthly: $7.99 Two years: $149

iPhone 14 Plus Monthly: $8.99 Two years: $179

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Monthly: $9.99 Two years: $199



AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss

The AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan offers everything you get with the regular AppleCare+ plan, along with theft and loss protection. It includes up to two incidents of theft or loss coverage every 12 months, with each incident subject to a $149 deductible. Note that Apple requires you to enable Find My on your iPhone for theft and loss coverage.

Here are the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss pricing details for the iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 14 Monthly: $11.49 Two years: $219

iPhone 14 Plus Monthly: $12.49 Two years: $249

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Monthly: $13.49 Two years: $269



You can purchase either of the two AppleCare+ plans alongside your new iPhone or within 60 days of making the purchase. Although AppleCare+ is great for some extra peace of mind, it’s a bit too pricey.

If you want to protect your iPhone for much cheaper, make sure to check out our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases.