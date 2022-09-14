Is the Apple iPhone 14 series waterproof? Do they have an IP rating?

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is now official so we can finally put all the rumors and speculation to rest. Not all the new iPhones bring big upgrades to last year’s models but there’s plenty of excitement around the new devices this year too. All the new iPhones are already up for grabs, meaning you can buy them right now from various retailers and carriers. But before that, you may be wondering if the new iPhone 14 series devices are waterproof and if they have an IP rating. The short answer is yes, all the new iPhones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

That’s right, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are all rated IP68 for dust and water resistance under IEC standard 60529. You can submerge them to a maximum depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes. The official dust resistance rating also means the new iPhones should be able to handle dust, sand, and other similar debris without much of an issue.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Most modern iPhones fare well against dust and water, and the new iPhones are no different. Unlike some other features, the IP68 rating isn’t limited to just the Pro models. The non-Pro models also carry the same IP rating, meaning they’re just as durable. You should be able to take the new iPhones to a beach or a pool party without any issues. Just make sure they don’t stay submerged in water for over 30 minutes.

AppleCare Plus Protection to cover accidental damage

Apple’s limited warranty for the iPhones doesn’t cover accidental damage. You’ll need an AppleCare Plus protection to get your device repaired or replaced from Apple without burning a huge hole in your pocket. The AppleCare Plus protection, in case you’re wondering, is an additional purchase that costs anywhere between $149 to $199 depending on your iPhone. AppleCare Plus for iPhone includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection, but you’ll still have to pay the service fee and the applicable taxes.

Long story short, the new iPhone 14 series models are all rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. But it’s best to keep your devices away from dust and water at all times. Even with the best deals you’ll have to pay a lot of money for these new iPhones, so why not keep them safe? You can always stop by our collection of the best cases if you want to add more protection to your devices too.