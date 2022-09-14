Does the Apple iPhone 14 series support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

The iPhone 14 lineup is officially out, with new models bringing several hardware upgrades and software enhancements. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the more interesting upgrades. They bring along many notable changes, including the new pill-shaped notch with Dynamic Island, a 48MP Quad Bayer main sensor, an A16 Bionic chipset, and a super bright display. But does the new iPhone 14 lineup support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging?

The short answer is yes; the new iPhone 14 series offers wireless charging support. In fact, it supports two standards: Apple’s own MagSafe magnetic wireless charging solution and the traditional Qi wireless charging. If you want the fastest wireless charging speed, you’ll need a MagSafe charger. It magnetically attaches to your iPhone and offers up to a 15W of charging rate. You can also charge your iPhone 14 using any Qi-certified wireless charger. However, it will charge much slower, topping out at 7.5W. The iPhone 14’s wireless charging speed is nothing to write home about. There are phones such as the OnePlus 10 Pro that offer wireless charging speeds up to 50W — faster than what the iPhone 14 can manage over the wired connection (up to 20W).

And what about reverse wireless charging? Sadly, your iPhone 14 can’t wirelessly charge your AirPods or smartwatch. Reverse wireless charging or power-sharing is something that we’ve seen in other devices, but Apple hasn’t implemented it just yet.

To summarize, the new iPhone 14 lineup offers wireless charging support. But to get the fastest speed, you’ll need to shell out money on a MagSafe charger. You can charge the phone using your existing Qi-certified charger, but it will charge at half the speed you get from MagSafe. The new models don’t come with a charger inside the box, so don’t forget to pick up one of the best iPhone 14 chargers. We have also rounded up the best deals and cases for the iPhone 14 in separate articles.