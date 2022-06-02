Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max: Release Date, Price, Rumors, and more

For the past few years, we’ve been learning a lot about certain smartphones prior to their official reveals. At this point, it has become the norm to know the notable details about a phone before its manufacturer announces it. We have to admit, this makes introduction keynotes somewhat mundane and uninteresting. After all, the surprise element is no longer there — for the most part at least. The case of the iPhone 14 is no different. The phone’s release is months away, and we already know what it could look like. That’s in addition to some details regarding the technologies it will pack. Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — the base models of 2022’s lineup.

Release Date

Apple tends to reveal new iPhone lineups during its fall event. It typically takes place sometime in September. Our guess would be that the iPhone 14 lineup will also launch in September 2022. If the company faces shortages or other internal issues, there’s a low possibility that the event will be pushed. However, we don’t believe it will be the case.

Once the phone is announced, pre-orders usually open on the same day for key regions like the US, with shipping beginning about 2-3 weeks later. Other regions follow on.

Pricing

It’s almost impossible to tell what the exact pricing of an Apple product will be before its official reveal. However, we can make an educated estimation based on the current lineup’s pricing. The iPhone 13 Mini starts at $700 while the regular model goes for $800. The pricing of the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max variant could possibly be around those same ranges respectively.

iPhone 14 Models

In the past few years, Apple has been going for an iPhone Mini, iPhone, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. This year the company could be changing the naming and sizing of its high-end lineup. The regular models will reportedly not include a Mini version, as the Mini lags behind in demand by a noticeable margin. Instead, the Cupertino tech giant could go for a Max version that has a bigger screen, as an extension on the base variant. In that case, we would get regular iPhone 14 models with 6.1- and 6.7-inch screens. The 5.4-inch iPhone Mini would meet the iPod’s fate.

Design

When it comes to the design of the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, we’re not expecting any changes this year. These two phones could potentially adopt the same chassis from the iPhone 13. The 14 Max would like just be a stretched version of the regular 14, featuring the pictured camera bump and notch.

Colors

It is a bit early to comment on what colors the new iPhone 14 series will come in. But you can rest assured that there will be a bunch of color options for users to choose from. We presume Apple will present a set of colors for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, and a different set of hues for the Pro series. It also is not a far-fetched presumption that Apple could add another color about 6-months after release (like they did with the iPhone 13 series and Alpine Green) — but they won’t say this on stage when the iPhone 14 launches. So just in case you don’t like any of the colors at launch, you can wait a few months to see what is coming.

Apple typically goes for brighter colors and glossy backs on the regular iPhones. It tends to reserve more serious colors for the matte-backed Pro variants. We can expect these iPhone 14 and 14 Max to come in Black, White, Red, and Pink — as the company typically features these finishes. Additionally, rumors point at the possibility of us seeing a Purple version of it. We will have to wait until the event to learn the specifics.

Display and Notches

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max could support the 120Hz ProMotion technology that makes certain animations faster. This feature had been exclusive to Pro iPhones in previous years.

We have reasons to believe that the iPhone 14 Pro models will ship without a notch. Apple could be replacing that with a hole-punch and pill design. Unfortunately, though, it seems that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be getting the iPhone 13 notch treatment. Don’t ask us — at this point, even we don’t know how the regular iPhone 14 models will be considered an upgrade when compared to the iPhone 13.

Processors

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will reportedly utilize the same A15 Bionic chip included in the iPhone 13 lineup. The company could potentially keep the upgraded 2022 chip exclusive to Pro models. This would further distinguish between the different variants and redefines what a Pro iPhone actually is. It’s unclear if the A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 14 would be identical to that of the iPhone 13 or not. Apple might tweak it to boost its performance — while sparing the even more powerful “A16 Bionic” to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Cameras

Apple has been resorting to a 12MP Wide camera on its iPhone for a while now. While this year’s Pro models could be getting a resolution bump, the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Max could be sticking to the old 12MP sensor. This makes us further believe that the iPhone 14 will be a minor upgrade when switching from an iPhone 13, which in itself was a minor upgrade over the iPhone 12. The front camera and sensor array is also expected to stay the same.

Software

The Cupertino tech giant will most likely release the iPhone 14 lineup with iOS 16 pre-installed. Another possibility is seeing iOS 16.1 — as the company has done something similar with a previous release. It all depends on how stable iOS 16 is by the time it is Fall and what Apple is dealing with internally. Ultimately, it will be an iOS 16 version, and the phone should receive updates for many years to come.

Battery, Charging, and Ports

Apple usually does not talk in specifics when it comes to exact specifications on paper, focusing more on the net experience of the device. Often, that is also because the underlying specification hasn’t changed all that much. We’re expecting the same to happen this year when it comes to battery, charging, and ports. The iPhone 14 will likely retain the same specifications for these categories, albeit Apple could promise increased battery life through software optimizations. And when it comes to ports, expect the iPhone 14 to stick with the Lightning port once again — the switch to USB Type-C is not expected to happen for this year at least.

iPhone 14 Extras

These iPhones could also have satellite communication support for emergency calls or texts. Users in no service areas might be able to reach out if an accident occurs.

Apple could also potentially include a car crash detection feature that automatically calls emergency services when it detects a car accident. The feature could work the way Fall Detection currently does on the Apple Watch.

With the iPhone 14 lineup potentially launching in September, there’s still plenty of time for more leaks to emerge. We certainly hope that Apple has some notable upgrades included in the regular models. Otherwise, current iPhone 13 owners might find it hard to justify buying a regular 14. Ultimately, there’s no way to be sure until the Cupertino tech giant makes the details official. Until then, we can cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14? If so, which model are you aiming at? Let us know in the comments section below.