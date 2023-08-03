Key Takeaways The upcoming event for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could take place on September 13.

Wireless carriers are making arrangements for this date, suggesting that something significant is on its way.

The iPhone 15 series will bring notable changes such as USB-C instead of the Lightning connector, improved cameras for Pro models, and the possibility of app sideloading in select regions.

We've been hearing a lot about the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro for several months now. And for the first time in a long time, for Apple fans, these releases could really be exciting. While Apple typically holds its iPhone events during September, for this year's event, we haven't had a date — until now. A new report shares a possible date for this year's event, which will apparently take place on September 13.

The news comes from 9to5Mac, sharing that there has been activity within the industry from numerous sources, with wireless carriers requesting employees keep September 13 open and available. Of course, this alone doesn't mean that new iPhones are on the way, but if wireless carriers are trying to make these kinds of arrangements, there's a good chance that something big is on the horizon.

Last year, Apple held its iPhone event on September 7, taking place mid-week on a Wednesday. This mid-week scheduling is great for setting up preorders, which Apple previously launched in the same week Friday. If the brand follows the same pattern, and the rumored date for this year's event is valid, that means we can expect iPhone preorders to go live on September 15.

While the iPhone 15 series looks to be another iterative update on quick glance, there are some notable changes coming to the handsets. Apple will reportedly do away with the Lightning connector, introducing USB-C to its handset for the first time, and it will also introduce a more powerful camera for its Pro models. In addition, in some parts of the world, the company could allow app sideloading.

With that said, if you're an Apple fan, this year's releases could be some of the most exciting in quite a few years. Although the company does produce some reliable and consistent products, many believe things are getting a bit long in the tooth. Of course, if new phones aren't exciting enough, there's always Apple's next-generation device, the Vision Pro.