Key Takeaways The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature significant upgrades, including the fastest chip ever on any smartphone and a USB-C port.

Both models have a titanium chassis in four sophisticated colors: Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Blue Titanium.

The Natural Titanium finish stands out with its sophisticated gray look, while the Blue Titanium offers a more premium and polished appearance. The choice of finish depends on personal preference.

Apple's new iPhone 15 roster has two new Pro models that bring significant upgrades over their predecessors. The new iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are two of the most powerful iPhones out there right now, packing the new A17 Pro chip that is touted to be the "fastest chip ever on any smartphone." It also comes with a USB-C port and an Action Button that replaces the mute switch on the left-hand side. More importantly, though, the new Pro models have a titanium chassis instead of the stainless steel from previous years, and it comes in four sophisticated titanium colors.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro series colors

Much like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the new iPhone 15 Pro models are also forged in titanium, meaning they're stronger and lighter than the previous-gen iPhones. The new iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max come in four finishes: Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium. All models have a refined brushed finish, which adds to the overall appeal of these finishes. Let's take a closer look at each finish to see which one looks the best.

Natural Titanium

The Natural Titanium, as the name implies, represents the natural look of the titanium. It stands out from the rest, in my opinion, and I love its sophisticated gray finish, which is a touch darker than Silver. We've never seen this type of natural finish for an iPhone, and I am here for it.

White Titanium

The White Titanium looks like the Silver finish we've seen for the Pro models in the past, so I'd say this is a returning color. This is the lightest shade available for the Pro models this year, so grab it if you were eyeing the Silver color this year.

Black Titanium

This particular finish looks very similar to the Graphite, which is a standard color that's been around for quite some time now. It's darker than both White Titanium and Natural Titanium, and it's perfect for those who prefer a classic black finish on their gadgets.

Blue Titanium

Lastly, we have the Blue Titanium, which is my second favorite after the Natural Titanium. This shade of blue is definitely darker than the Sierra Blue, and it gives the iPhone a more premium and polished look, at least on the renders. The Blue Titanium is perfect for those who want to pick something different from the regular silver and black phones.

Here's a quick look at all the new iPhone 15 Pro colors next to each other:

Which titanium finish are you getting?

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max models have a few returning colors, but they all look a bit different thanks to the refined brushed finish. These colors certainly look more neutral compared to the pastel finishes we got for the regular iPhone 15. The Natural Titanium is the one I'd personally pick as it looks unlike anything we've seen, but you can't go wrong with any of them. Just make sure to pick up one of the best cases to go along with these phones to ensure they remain in pristine condition. And if you're planning to buy a new iPhone, then don't forget to get a charger and some accessories like a smartwatch to pair with your new device.

