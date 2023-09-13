Apple's new iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus models are finally official after months of rumors and leaks. These new iPhones — though not as feature-rich as the Pro variants — are packed with a lot of upgrades, and you get things like a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and more. Apple is also offering them a bunch of new color options, making it easier to tell the difference between the old iPhone 14 series and the newer models. If you're looking to buy the iPhone 15 or the Plus model and are wondering about the new finishes, then read on to find out all the iPhone 15 series color options.

Apple iPhone 15 series colors

Apple's new iPhone 15 series models come in five colors, and they all look quite different from the ones we had last year. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models all have a matte finish at the back now, and the colors have a more pastel shade and appear lighter overall. With that out of the way, let's take a look at each iPhone 15 series color in more detail.

Black

Black is one of the few returning colors for the iPhone 15 series this year, and it looks a bit lighter compared to the iPhone 14's black color. This year's finish looks almost like the Space Black variant we got last year for the Pro model. The camera island, frame, and the Apple logo, as you can see, stand out with a relatively darker shade. Black is one of the safest options out there, and it's perfect for those who don't want their phone to stand out much.

Yellow

Yellow is essentially a returning color as well, but it looks a lot lighter and, hence, different from the yellow finish on the iPhone 14 models. The subdued and less saturated look makes it a unique option. It's undoubtedly one of the more interesting color options we have this year.

Pink

Pink is one of the new colors for the iPhone 15 series models this year, and it's easily one of the best-looking colors, in my opinion. The finish is very similar to the Rose Gold iPhone 6 models we used to have back in the day, except this one is more refined. It also matches the new pink finish on the Apple Watch Series 9, so it's a great way to pair them both together.

Green

Green is also an equally interesting color for the new iPhone 15 series models, and I am glad it's not too loud with a saturated or vibrant finish. The slightly contrasting shade for the Apple logo, the frame, and the camera island make it look fantastic overall. This is one of those colors that I would love to show off with a simple, clear case like the Presidio clear case highlighted in our iPhone 15 case collection.

Blue

Lastly, we have the blue finish, which once again looks a lot lighter than the blue shade we had for the iPhone 14 series models last year. Blue has been a very popular shade in Apple's iPhone lineup so far, and I don't expect it to change as the newer one looks equally good, albeit with a more pastel shade.

Here's a quick look at all the iPhone 15 series colors to see how they look next to each other:

Which iPhone 15 series color are you getting?

Apple's latest iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus models, as you can see, come with a range of finishes that look more fun and colorful than the sophisticated iPhone 15 Pro colors. Black is perhaps the safest color to pick if you don't want to experiment, but you can't go wrong with any of them.

iPhone 15 Apple's new iPhone 15 brings a host of upgrades to improve the overall experience, and it also comes in five different colors. $799 at Apple $800 at Best Buy

Source: Apple iPhone 15 Plus The iPhone 15 Plus is a great base model smartphone from Apple. It features a bright 6.7-inch display up to 2000 nits and a 48 MP main camera. It also comes in five fun colors to choose from. $899 at Apple $900 at Best Buy

The new iPhone 15 models look great in all the fun colors but do consider shopping for a case to protect them from accidental drops and scuffs. You can always pick up a clear case to show off the new colors while keeping it in pristine condition. And don't forget to pick up a charger and other accessories, like a smartwatch, to go with your new iPhone for the best experience.