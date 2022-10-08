iPhone 15 wishlist: What I want Apple to introduce in its 2023 mobile line

Apple revealed the iPhone 14 series during its Far Out event in September 2022. This time around, the company heavily distinguished between the regular and Pro models. The higher-end variants don’t just include an additional camera lens anymore. We’ve got exclusives revolving around the processor and display. This makes the regular 14 models an uninteresting bump when upgrading from an iPhone 12 or 13. So if you plan to buy an iPhone 14, go for a Pro variant, and don’t forget to grab a case, too. Now let’s move on to the iPhone 15.

We’re not expecting the iPhone 15 to launch any time soon, obviously. However, we already know about a few matters that could be included in this upcoming release. Additionally, we have a feature wishlist of potential offerings Apple could include in this line. Here’s what we know so far and what we want to see from the Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

iPhone 15: Release

There’s no way to tell when exactly Apple will launch the iPhone 15 line. However, early-mid September 2023 is a safe guess. That’s when the Cupertino firm typically announces its new high-end smartphone lineup. Of course, that’s assuming the company doesn’t face any major challenges or shortages that push the event to a later date. We likely won’t have a concrete date until the tech giant invites press members a week or so before it takes place.

Display: The iPhone 15 could be your next holiday destination

Let’s start with some of the exciting changes we could be seeing on the regular 2023 models. Is the Dynamic Island one of your bucket-list resorts but you just can’t justify paying for a Pro iPhone? Wish no more! We expect this hardware/software sorcery to make a debut on the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. This means in 2023 you might not need to invest in a Pro model to rid yourself of the infamous notch. Though, the Always-On Display (AOD) might remain a Pro exclusive.

In the display department, we also expect Apple to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants. Apart from a larger screen and battery, we presume that the Plus model will pack the same specs of the 6.1-inch regular model. Meanwhile, in the refresh rate field, there are seemingly no relevant updates. The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely stick to the standard 60Hz and miss out on the ProMotion 120Hz technology.

Ports: C-ing is believing

Apple has been depending on the Lightning port for… we’ve lost count. This decade-old technology might finally be disappearing with the 2023 iPhone release. We’ve been hearing rumors about Apple finally adopting the USB Type-C charging port on the upcoming line — as hard as it is to believe. This change is likely due to EU regulations pushing the Cupertino overlord to adopt the more universal charger and drop its proprietary one.

Also in the ports department, the headphone jack is finally making a return, not. Sorry. Apple dropped the physical SIM tray for U.S. iPhone 14 models. We expect the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to receive the same treatment, at least in the United States. The company could expand this to even more regions, though. Is the rest of the world ready for an eSIM-only execution? Likely not. However, the company could analyze and roll out these hardware changes throughout the upcoming years, as it sees fit. Carriers around the world are probably already in alert mode, following the eSIM-only iPhone launch in the U.S. Whether they take Apple’s move seriously and start supporting the technology (where it isn’t already available) is yet to be seen.

Charging: Will Apple reverse its standards?

For a few years now, Apple has supported three charging standards on its iPhones. You get to use a Lightning cable for wired charging. Alternatively, you can use any Qi pad for slow wireless charging. Lastly, you get the MagSafe protocol for faster wireless charging speeds. Though one main charging-related feature remains absent on all iPhones Apple products — reverse wireless charging.

For the unfamiliar, some companies like Samsung allow users to turn their phones into Qi pads. This way users get to charge their earbuds or other accessories through their phones. Right now, there is seemingly no news regarding the iPhone 15 supporting this feature. However, it certainly has a top spot on our wishlist. A man can dream.

Processor: The iPhone 15 belongs in 2022

With the release of the iPhone 14 series, Apple started using a year-old processor on the regular models. This further defines what a Pro iPhone is and can do. Rumors lead us to believe that the Cupertino overlord will be adopting this strategy for the foreseeable future. This would mean the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus get 2022’s A16 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the 15 Pro models will likely get an exclusive taste of the upcoming A17 Bionic chipset.

Cameras: It ain’t a Pro, bro

Considering we’re discussing the regular iPhone 15 models, you can’t expect them to receive the best camera treatment from Apple. For years, one of the most obvious and prominent distinguishing factors between regular and Pro iPhones has been the rear camera system. While the highest-end Pro iPhone could gain a Periscope lens in 2023, we’re almost certain the regular ones won’t. You likely will get the usual dual-lens layout on the back with some new gimmicky features, such as Action Mode on the iPhone 14.

Bottom Line: Is the regular iPhone becoming a higher-end SE?

It’s no secret at this point that Apple is aggressively trying to sell more Pro iPhone units. With every passing year, the Cupertino tech giant is increasing the gap between the regular and highest-end models. This begs the question — are regular “high-end” iPhones slowly becoming just higher-tier SE models?

SE iPhones include a mix of outdated and new tech for a budget-friendly price. Regular iPhones are slowly starting to include more and more of what’s old and less of the exciting, new offerings — which remain Pro-exclusive. This, in a way, makes them “middle-range” phones in the company’s context with matching price tags. Apple could potentially introduce a redesigned iPhone chassis in 2023. However, if that’s the case, will the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus even get it? Considering Apple’s new strategy, possibly not. We will have to wait to get more concrete details, through reliable leakers and trusted rumors.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 15 in 2023? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.