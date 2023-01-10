It took Apple around five years to finally move away from the infamous notch in favor of the Dynamic Island on its latest flagship iPhones. But it might not take as long for the company to switch to the next design iteration. A new rumor reveals that the company could adopt under-display Face ID sensors as early as next year, with the iPhone 16 Pro models featuring the new setup.

Industry insiders familiar with Apple's plans have revealed (via The Elec) that Apple will switch to under-display Face ID sensors on 2024 Pro iPhones. Before making that switch, Apple will completely shelve the notch this year, and all four iPhone 15 models will feature the new Dynamic Island. The report corroborates a previous rumor from display analyst Ross Young, who outlined Apple's plans to introduce the new display cutouts in May last year.

As per the reports, Apple will introduce the under-display Face ID sensors with the iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024. However, the non-Pro models will feature the same pill+hole shaped cutouts for the Dynamic Island as the iPhone 14 Pro. The company will drop the design the following year and offer the new under-display Face ID sensors and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on all 2025 iPhones.

The report adds that the new under-display Face ID sensors on the iPhone 16 Pro will only be visible when used. The implementation will likely work like the under-display camera offerings we've seen on a few Android smartphones of late, which reveals the camera only when it's in use. Given that the phones will still have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, they won't suffer from the same image-quality issues we've seen on phones like the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4.

Source: The Elec

Via: MacRumors