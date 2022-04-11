Does the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) support 5G networks?

Apple revealed the iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. This phone comes with the same chassis as the previous-gen model, which is similar to that of the iPhone 8. However, it comes with boosted internals, including more RAM and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. This SoC is the same that powers the high-end iPhone 13 lineup. So for $429, you’re utilizing the company’s fastest mobile processor to date. If you buy the iPhone SE 3, you get to choose between Red, Midnight, and Starlight. If you’re not a fan of these colors or want to protect your phone, you could always buy a case. It’s also worth mentioning that this iPhone’s box doesn’t include a charging brick. So you will need to buy a charger separately. Now, you must be wondering — does the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) support 5G networks? This is what you need to know.

Does the iPhone SE 3 support 5G networks?

Apart from Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, one of the main selling points of the iPhone SE 3 is 5G support. Indeed, this affordable phone can take advantage of 5G networks if you live in a supported region. If you don’t meet all of the 5G requirements, then your iPhone SE 3 will fall back to 4G (LTE). This iPhone supports the following bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, and n79. In case you’re wondering, Apple doesn’t sell a 4G variant of the iPhone SE 3. Even if you don’t plan on using 5G networks, you will have to buy the 5G model — as it’s the only one available. Ultimately, you can always switch from 5G to 4G in Cellular settings.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) The all-new iPhone SE 3 (2022) packs Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and a dated design. It is available in three colors to choose from.

