How long does it take the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) to fully charge?

Apple revealed the affordable iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This budget-friendly phone features the same outdated chassis design of the previous-gen model. It looks almost identical to 2017’s iPhone 8. However, it comes with mighty internals, including 5G network support and the A15 Bionic chip — which powers the high-end iPhone 13 lineup. For $429, you can buy the iPhone SE 3 in Red, Midnight, or Starlight. If you go for it, don’t forget to grab a protective case — as it has a glass build and accidents could potentially crack that. Additionally, its box doesn’t include a charging brick, so you might want to buy a charger of your own separately. Speaking of charging, you must be wondering how long it takes to fully charge a drained iPhone SE 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the matter.

How long does it take the iPhone SE 3 to fully charge?

It’s essential to know how long it takes a device to fully charge before making the purchase. We have recorded the time it takes the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) to charge from 0% to 100%. Before we share our results, it’s worth noting that:

The iPhone SE 3 wasn’t used during the charging process.

It had Wi-Fi on.

The phone didn’t have a SIM card or an active eSIM plan.

We used Apple’s official 20W USB C charging brick and the company’s official Lightning to USB C cable.

The Optimized Battery Charging setting was turned off.

As for the speed — from 0%, it took the iPhone SE 3:

23 minutes to reach 47%.

49 minutes to reach 81%.

85 minutes (1 hour, 25 minutes) to reach 100%.

As you can tell, the iPhone SE 3 charges quickly from 0% to 50%. It then slows down a bit till it reaches around 80%. The final 20% are the slowest to charge. Ultimately, you just need to know that under the mentioned conditions, it’ll take around an hour and a half to fully charge from 0%.

