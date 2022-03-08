The Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) is available in these colors
Apple has finally launched the iPhone SE 3 (2022). This affordable phone retains the old design of the previous-gen model. There’s no doubt that it’s a relatively outdated exterior. However, the company has a history of doing that when it comes to its budget products. Those who’d rather take advantage of Face ID and the edge-to-edge display would have to spend more on a higher-end model. You must be wondering, though, what the available colors for the iPhone SE 3 (2022) are. Unsurprisingly, this phone only comes in three finishes to choose from — Red, Midnight, and Starlight.
When it comes to the iPhone SE lineup, the company hasn’t been focusing on an improved or updated design. The phone is identical to the previous-gen model when it comes to its exterior. However, don’t let that fool you. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) comes with 5G support and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. This makes it a unrivaled beast in the budget and even flagship phone categories — performance-wise. So if you’re looking for a reliable phone that is fast, actively supported through updates, and doesn’t leave a hole in your pocket, this one is yours.
Apart the boosted internals, this phone comes with an IP67 rating and the “toughest glass on a smartphone.” This makes it water, dust, and scratch resistant. So for a low price tag, you can get a solid build while sacrificing the design. It’s a perfect phone for those who just want a device that works. There are many people who don’t care about how ancient the exterior looks.
The iPhone SE 3 will be available starting March 18 for $429. With pre-orders going live this Friday, it’s a good idea to claim one before the phone goes out of stock — as this will likely happen soon.
