The Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) is available in these colors

Apple has finally launched the iPhone SE 3 (2022). This affordable phone retains the old design of the previous-gen model. There’s no doubt that it’s a relatively outdated exterior. However, the company has a history of doing that when it comes to its budget products. Those who’d rather take advantage of Face ID and the edge-to-edge display would have to spend more on a higher-end model. You must be wondering, though, what the available colors for the iPhone SE 3 (2022) are. Unsurprisingly, this phone only comes in three finishes to choose from — Red, Midnight, and Starlight.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

When it comes to the iPhone SE lineup, the company hasn’t been focusing on an improved or updated design. The phone is identical to the previous-gen model when it comes to its exterior. However, don’t let that fool you. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) comes with 5G support and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. This makes it a unrivaled beast in the budget and even flagship phone categories — performance-wise. So if you’re looking for a reliable phone that is fast, actively supported through updates, and doesn’t leave a hole in your pocket, this one is yours.

Apart the boosted internals, this phone comes with an IP67 rating and the “toughest glass on a smartphone.” This makes it water, dust, and scratch resistant. So for a low price tag, you can get a solid build while sacrificing the design. It’s a perfect phone for those who just want a device that works. There are many people who don’t care about how ancient the exterior looks.

The iPhone SE 3 will be available starting March 18 for $429. With pre-orders going live this Friday, it’s a good idea to claim one before the phone goes out of stock — as this will likely happen soon.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) The all-new iPhone SE 3 (2022) packs Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and a dated design. You can pre-order it starting this Friday for as low as $429. View at Apple

Which of the three iPhone SE 3 (2022) colors do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.