Does the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) have Dual SIM support?

Apple introduced the all-new iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This affordable phone features the exact same chassis of the 2nd-gen model. However, it comes with refreshed internals that make it such a steal at $429. For example, the A15 Bionic chip powers this budget-friendly phone, and it supports 5G networks. Note that this is the same SoC that Apple includes in the high-end iPhone 13 lineup. You can buy the iPhone SE 3 in Red, Midnight, or Starlight. It’s important, though, that if you go for the purchase to buy a case and a charger for it. That’s because its box doesn’t include a charging brick, and a case would minimize potential damages. Now, you must be wondering if the iPhone SE 3 has Dual SIM support. Here’s everything you need to know regarding this matter.

Does the iPhone SE 3 have Dual SIM support?

The Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) indeed has Dual SIM support. This means you can have two active cellular plans at the same time. This iPhone comes with a Nano SIM slot and a built-in eSIM. So you can insert a physical SIM and activate the eSIM for a Dual SIM experience. Interestingly, you could also use it in Dual eSIM mode. This allows you to activate and use two eSIM plans simultaneously.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that not all carriers support the eSIM technology. So before you make Dual SIM plans that include an eSIM, make sure your carrier is compatible. Otherwise, you will have to switch carriers or buy a phone with two physical SIM slots. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t sell iPhones with two physical SIM card slots. So you would have to settle for a different brand.

