Apple launches the 5G iPhone SE 3 (2022) with upgraded internals

Apple has finally announced the iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. Rumors about this phone had been surfacing for a while, and now the wait is finally over. This affordable phone comes with upgraded internals — including 5G and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Just like the previous-gen iPhone SE, this model comes with the exterior of an iPhone 8. Apple has expectedly stuck to the familiar design and retained the same 4.7-inch display. It’s yet to be seen whether the company will eventually adopt Face ID instead of Touch ID on future iPhone SE models.

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) comes in three different colors to choose from — Red, Midnight, and Starlight. Thanks to its IP67 rating and “the toughest glass on a smartphone,” this iPhone should be quite resistant to water, dust, and light scratches. And despite it having the same design as the iPhone, it’s actually up to x1.8 faster than that model.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

While this phone only has one rear camera, it supports the photography features users love and enjoy on the iPhone 13. Apple additionally states that it’s “faster than competition at ANY price.” This isn’t surprising at all — the phone might have a low price tag, but it is powered by Apple’s latest mobile chip. This makes the iPhone SE 3 (2022) a very tempting device to buy. For the same budget, you likely won’t be able to find a phone that is as capable. Interested users can preorder it on Friday, with the device becoming available on March 18 for $429 in the US.

Apart from the iPhone SE 3 (2022), the company has also revealed more products. These include the M1 iPad Air 5 (2022) with 5G support and the M1 Ultra chip for Macs. Check back during and after the event for the latest details from Apple’s Peek Performance event.

Do you plan on buying the new iPhone SE 3 (2022)? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.