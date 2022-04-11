Does the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) support the Apple Pencil?

Apple introduced the iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. It comes with the same exterior as the previous-gen model — a chassis that is similar to that of the iPhone 8. However, this budget-friendly iPhone comes with boosted internals that makes it a steal at $429. These include 5G support and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. It’s the same processor that powers the iPhone 13 lineup. If you decide to buy the iPhone SE 3, you can choose between Red, Midnight, and Starlight. If you dislike these colors or want to protect your phone, we recommend that you buy a case. It’s also worth noting that its box doesn’t include a charging brick. This means you will need to buy a charger of your own. Now, you must be wondering: does the iPhone SE 3 (2022) support the Apple Pencil? Here’s what you need to know about stylus support.

Does the iPhone SE 3 support the Apple Pencil?

Unfortunately not, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) supports neither the Apple Pencil 1 nor the Apple Pencil 2. In fact, none of the iPhone models released to date support Apple Pencils. Apple has so far kept these intelligent styli exclusive to certain iPad models. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t doodle on this iPhone with third-party accessories. There are endless stylus options to choose from, but they won’t support the Apple Pencil features you find on the iPad. You will just be able to use them with the existing features you can trigger with your finger. We know it’s not ideal, but a regular, dumb stylus is still better than nothing.

Considering Apple tends to distinguish between its product lineups, it’s unlikely for the company to support the Apple Pencil on iPhones anytime soon — if ever. Just like how Macs will likely never get touch displays, the Cupertino tech giant has a pattern of keeping certain features exclusive to select product families.

