Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Apple finally revealed the iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This affordable phone features the same design as the previous-gen model. However, it comes with boosted internals that make it a viable purchase at $429. For example, this is the first budget iPhone to include 5G support and Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. If the dated design and the lack of Face ID aren’t dealbreakers to you, then this iPhone packs a decent punch for its price tag. Just like the 2020 SE model, it’s available in three colors to choose from — Midnight, Starlight, and Red. If you plan to buy the iPhone SE 3, don’t forget to shield it with a case and a screen protector. You must be wondering, though — what do you get inside the package when unboxing the iPhone SE 3 (2022)? Here’s what you need to know.

Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022): Unboxing

Apple has recently switched to more eco-friendly packaging. The iPhone box is now slimmer and includes fewer accessories. When you unbox it, you will find the following:

iPhone SE 3 (2022) in the color you’ve chosen

USB-C to Lightning cable for charging and data transfer

Region-specific documentation with a basic guide

Apple logo sticker (white)

SIM ejection tool

Just like recent iPhone models, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) doesn’t include a charging brick in the box. So you will need to separately buy your own charger with a USB-C port to take advantage of the included cable, and we have a few charger recommendations that you can take a look at. Alternatively — if you have owned an iPhone before — you could use the charging cable and brick of the older model, assuming it has a Lightning port. You could also place it on a Qi charging mat if you have one, as the iPhone SE 3 supports wireless charging through the Qi protocol.