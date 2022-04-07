Does the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) have a USB C port?

Apple revealed the latest affordable iPhone during its Peek Performance event. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) comes with the same exterior of the previous-gen model, but it comes with boosted internals that make it such a steal at $429. For example, it includes 5G support and the A15 Bionic chip — the same SoC that powers the high-end iPhone 13 lineup. So for a middle-range price, you’re getting a premium performance in an outdated chassis. If you decide to buy an iPhone SE 3, it’s important to protect it with a case. That’s because accidents happen, and it’s better to be safe than sorry. It’s also worth noting that its box doesn’t include a charging brick. So you might want to buy a charger of your own separately. Speaking of charging, you must be wondering if the iPhone SE 3 has a USB C port. Here’s what you need to know.

Does the iPhone SE 3 have a USB C port?

Unfortunately, the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) doesn’t have a USB C port. In fact, none of Apple’s iPhone models to date have it. For the past years, the Cupertino tech giant has been resorting to its proprietary Lightning port. It supports both charging and data transfer, but it’s not as widely used as USB C. The company has already adopted USB C on some Mac and iPad models. However, it’s unclear when (and if) it’ll eventually give iPhones the same treatment. Apple could potentially go for port-less iPhones and skip the USB C step completely. It’s worth noting, though, that this iPhone’s box includes a Lightning to USB C cable. The company used to provide users with Lightning to USB A cables when buying some older iPhone models.

