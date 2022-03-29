Is the affordable Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) waterproof?

Apple finally revealed the affordable iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This budget-friendly phone comes with 5G network support, in addition to the company’s A15 Bionic chip — which is included in the iPhone 13 lineup. You can buy the iPhone SE 3 for a mere $429 in the US. If you do so, don’t forget to get a case and a charger. That’s because it has a delicate glass build, and its box doesn’t include a charging brick. This new Apple phone comes in three familiar colors — Red, Midnight, and Starlight. They’re very basic finishes that match its outdated iPhone 8 chassis design. After all, it’s the only phone with a physical home button that the company still sells. If you’re considering getting the iPhone SE 3, you must be wondering: is it waterproof? Here’s everything you need to know about this phone’s resistance.

Is the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) waterproof?

For starters, most new phones nowadays are water-resistant, not waterproof. What’s the difference? These phones resist water and dust to a certain extent — they’re not completely waterproof. And the iPhone SE 3 is no different: it’s water-resistant rather than waterproof.

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) has IP67 water and dust resistance under IEC standard 60529. This means you can safely submerge it in up to 1 meter of water for no more than 30 minutes. It’s worth noting, though, that Apple’s limited 1-year warranty doesn’t cover liquid damage. So if you go swimming with it and something breaks, you will have to pay for the repairs.

You should see water resistance on modern phones as a precautionary measure for accidents. You probably won’t damage it by just rinsing it with clean water. However, you never know when the adhesive seal could fail and water damages the internals. Water-resistance wears off over time, so you should always be careful and treat it as a Plan B, in case you spill liquids on it.

