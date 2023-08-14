Key Takeaways The upcoming iPhone SE 4 will have a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a notch, rounded corners, and no physical Home button.

There are rumors that the iPhone SE 4 will include a USB-C port, potentially due to EU legislation requiring a common port for charging and data transfer.

The iPhone SE 4 may come with Face ID instead of Touch ID, making it a significant upgrade and a more appealing option for budget-conscious consumers.

While nothing substantial has come so far on the launch date of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, leaks have already started pouring in, revealing key specifications and design changes of Apple's upcoming budget iPhone.

According to reliable Unknownz21 on X (formerly known as Twitter), Apple's iPhone SE 4 will be different than its predecessor in many ways. For one, the design of the SE 4 will be a lot like the iPhone 14 design and will have a notch, rounded corners, and no physical Home button. We've heard about this rumor before, and now that another reliable tipster is claiming the same, the chances of the rumor turning out to be true are greater. Besides, previous rumors suggested that Apple might get rid of the LCD panel in favor of a larger OLED display.

Another major change rumored to be coming to iPhone SE 4 is the inclusion of a USB-C port. Apart from the iPhone SE 4, Apple is also rumored to include the USB-C port in the upcoming flagship iPhone 15 lineup, with speculation that it will officially launch on September 13.

Apple's decision to ditch its proprietary Lightning port could be because of the EU legislation that mandates every consumer tech company to use a common port for charging and data transfer in order to continue selling their products in the EU region. If Apple indeed brings the USB-C port to all its future iPhone models, you should be able to use the charger of an Android phone for data transferring and charging your iPhone.

Moreover, Apple is also expected to add the Action button to the rumored iPhone SE 4. Action button is a feature in Apple Watch Ultra to let users perform several predefined actions. Besides the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 15 Pro models are also said to offer the same capability. Much like in the case of the Apple Watch Ultra, the Action button will likely let you assign different preselected actions to it.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 4 is assumed to use a single camera on the rear side, like the iPhone SE 3. However, unlike its predecessor, the iPhone SE 4 may finally have a Face ID, as per the latest rumor. The Face ID is said to replace the Touch ID sensor on the Home button.

Apple hasn't confirmed any of these rumors, but if Apple ends up making these changes to the iPhone SE 4, it'll be a significant upgrade. And as a result, the iPhone SE 4 will be a lot easier to recommend to those who're on a budget or simply don't want to get the best in quality iPhone models.