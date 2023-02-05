Over the past year, we've heard a number of rumors about Apple looking to introduce an ultra-premium iPhone that would become its new top-end model, sitting above the current iPhone Pro series. While there has been very little news about this "Ultra" model, we're now getting a potential release window, which could have it arrive in 2024.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple could try and introduce an iPhone Ultra in 2024. While previous reports pegged this as a replacement for the iPhone Pro Max model, the latest update is that the Ultra will come in above the Pro model, making it a completely new line. As far as when it could arrive, Gurman shares that the new model could arrive "potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release." Of course, with that said, there is a chance that it could later, or if we're lucky, maybe even earlier.

While the latter is most likely not the case, it's exciting to hear about a new top-end model, which could feature the use of more premium materials and more unique technologies. Of course, with a higher model, we're looking at higher prices, and with the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB coming in at $1,600, there's always the chance that the Ultra model can come in priced above this. As far as this new price point, Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn't seem worried, expressing during its most recent earnings call that “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category."

While we have yet to see any real information about the upcoming iPhone 15, there are some things we'd like to see with its release. Of course, we also have some wants when it comes to the release of the Ultra as well. Who knows, we might even see some amazing enhancements to the cameras this year. While anything could happen, we are still months away from seeing the rumor mill start to really churn out stories.

Source: Bloomberg