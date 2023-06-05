WWDC has kicked off with tons of notable announcements and new products, including a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, a more powerful Mac Studio, and a Mac Pro with Apple’s latest M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra chips. Cupertino has also announced great new features coming with iOS 17, which will get you a better experience communicating with friends and loved ones, including Live Voicemail, iMessage upgrades, and more. However, another new feature will also help keep you up to date with the latest information, personalized clock styles, and more.

Apple has included an exciting feature with iOS 17 called Standby, which will basically transform your iPhone into a smart display. Standby will show you your clock and necessary information when charging in landscape mode. It will also let you personalize your clock with your favorite styles, shuffle your photos, and more. Plus, you also get access to Widgets and stacks. Siri will also be available, so you can ask your favorite digital assistant to help you with the weather, music, and more. And don’t worry about this feature keeping you up at night with a bright display, as it will automatically adapt to low light for a better viewing experience.