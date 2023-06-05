Apple made a ton of announcements at WWDC 2023, including the new 15-inch MacBook Air, a Mac Studio powered by the M2 Ultra, and of course, the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset that everyone has been talking about for years. Apart from that, the company also gave a sneak peek into many of its next-gen operating systems, like iOS 17, iPadOS17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10. Alongside all of that, the company also announced new AirPlay features that are expected to make it even easier to share content from your iPhone running iOS 17.

The biggest change to AirPlay in iOS 17 is the addition of on-device intelligence that will learn your ‌AirPlay‌ preferences as you play content on your iPhone. The app will then push out notifications to play the content to supported devices around you. So when you're playing content on your phone via a set of headphones, AirPlay will be able to display supported speakers if there's one within connectivity range. In another major upgrade to the feature, users will now be able to command Siri to start an AirPlay session.

AirPlay will now also work with supported televisions in hotels, which promises to help you enjoy your favorite content on the TV when traveling. The feature is yet to go live, but Apple says it will be available before the end of the year. IHG Hotels & Resorts will be the first to get it, but it will likely expand to other hotel chains in the future.

The added features are sure to make AirPlay more useful to most, making it more than just an app to share content with. The feature, however, will only be available in devices running iOS 17 and above, so you'll need to update your iPhone to the latest software to enjoy them yourself. IOS 17 will roll out to the iPhone Xs and newer, so if you’re using an older device, you'll unfortunately miss out on the new AirPlay features.