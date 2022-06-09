Apple reportedly has plans for a 14.1-inch iPad Pro

It looks like a new size of the iPad Pro could be coming down the pipeline. This is according to Ross Young, who is CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). The size of the new iPad Pro will reportedly come in at a massive 14.1-inches.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

Young has been known to be fairly accurate about information when it comes to display or display related news. He states that he has received confirmation from his sources that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro is being developed by Apple. The news comes from suppliers, which will most likely provide the 14.1-inch display. While Young is not sure when the device will be announced or when it will hit retail shelves, his guess is that it will more than likely be sometime in 2023.

A 14.1-inch iPad Pro would be massive

Of course, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about Apple’s 14.1-inch iPad Pro, with the news also coming from Twitter user Majin Bu. According to Majin Bu, the next-generation tablet will arrive with Apple’s recently announced M2 processor and 16GB RAM. Bu states that a 512GB model will be available. Of course, this comes as no surprise considering the current models start at 128GB and go up to 2TB.

Furthermore, the M2-powered iPad Pro will apparently arrive in three sizes, the 11-inch model, 12.9-inch model, and lastly, the 14.1-inch variant. Bu states that the new iPad Pros should be announced towards the end of 2022 but also offers a disclaimer at the end of the tweet. The future of the iPad is looking pretty bright, considering the changes to its OS, things are looking and feeling quite different. Apple has recently made huge announcements at WWDC this week, showing off new hardware and the future of software for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac computers.

Source: Ross Young (Twitter)