Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura to the public. Typically, when the company releases major OS updates, it also issues new versions of its iWork apps to support the latest APIs and features. This release is no different — the company has just seeded version 12.2 of its Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. They introduce some very welcome additions, including support for iOS 16's Collaboration API, and more.

Pages

As Apple's official Pages changelog highlights, the app now supports instant collaboration through iMessage or FaceTime. With the company now emphasizing collaborative features, it has also introduced a new activity view to see recent changes done by people with access to a certain document. Similarly, you get a notification when someone joins or edits your shared documents to make the process more transparent.

Apart from that, Apple has introduced a new Blank Layout template, which further enriches the existing library of templates. That's in addition to iPadOS 16 exclusives, such as Stage Manager support and the ability to customize the toolbar. You can read the full release notes in the changelog below.

Numbers

Similar to Pages, Numbers 12.2 adds support for the same collaboration features and the iPad-centric additions. Users on this version also get to utilize new functions that include: BITAND, BITOR, BITXOR, BITLSHIFT, BITRSHIFT, ISOWEEKNUM, CONCAT, TEXTJOIN, and SWITCH. This update also enables users to further customize charts with controls that had been absent. The full changelog below details everything new Numbers 12.2 introduces.

Keynote

In the Keynote 12.2 department, users expectedly get the same iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 features. Apart from that, Keynotes doesn't get plenty of unique additions. It's mostly the same changes Apple has introduced in Pages and Numbers through the 12.2 updates. Below is a list of the changes which Keynote 12.2 brings.

Do you depend on Apple iWork, or do you prefer alternatives? Let us know in the comments section below.