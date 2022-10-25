Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura to the public. Typically, when the company releases major OS updates, it also issues new versions of its iWork apps to support the latest APIs and features. This release is no different — the company has just seeded version 12.2 of its Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. They introduce some very welcome additions, including support for iOS 16's Collaboration API, and more.

Pages

As Apple's official Pages changelog highlights, the app now supports instant collaboration through iMessage or FaceTime. With the company now emphasizing collaborative features, it has also introduced a new activity view to see recent changes done by people with access to a certain document. Similarly, you get a notification when someone joins or edits your shared documents to make the process more transparent.

Apart from that, Apple has introduced a new Blank Layout template, which further enriches the existing library of templates. That's in addition to iPadOS 16 exclusives, such as Stage Manager support and the ability to customize the toolbar. You can read the full release notes in the changelog below.

Full Changelog An all-new activity view shows recent changes in collaborative documents, including when people join, comment, and make edits

Get notifications when others join or make changes in your shared documents

Share a document in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates right in the Messages conversation (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Send a message or start a FaceTime call right from a collaborative document (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

The new Blank Layout template makes it easy to start documents that let you freely arrange text and graphics

Be even more productive on iPad with iPadOS 16 Quickly insert objects and get to your favorite tools with the customizable toolbar Find common actions like print, rename, and more in the new document menu Work across multiple documents more easily with Stage Manager on supported iPad models

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Numbers

Similar to Pages, Numbers 12.2 adds support for the same collaboration features and the iPad-centric additions. Users on this version also get to utilize new functions that include: BITAND, BITOR, BITXOR, BITLSHIFT, BITRSHIFT, ISOWEEKNUM, CONCAT, TEXTJOIN, and SWITCH. This update also enables users to further customize charts with controls that had been absent. The full changelog below details everything new Numbers 12.2 introduces.

Compare values and combine text with new functions, including BITAND, BITOR, BITXOR, BITLSHIFT, BITRSHIFT, ISOWEEKNUM, CONCAT, TEXTJOIN, and SWITCH

See autocomplete suggestions based on the contents of other cells in the same column

Style charts with additional controls for colors, lines, and number formats

Keynote

In the Keynote 12.2 department, users expectedly get the same iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 features. Apart from that, Keynotes doesn't get plenty of unique additions. It's mostly the same changes Apple has introduced in Pages and Numbers through the 12.2 updates. Below is a list of the changes which Keynote 12.2 brings.

Remove or replace the background of live video for a dramatic effect

Do you depend on Apple iWork, or do you prefer alternatives? Let us know in the comments section below.