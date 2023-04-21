Apple is looking to bolster its app offerings in the near future with a new journaling app that can be used to log daily activities. This app would mark a deeper push for Apple in the health and wellness segment, which it has focused on with products like the Apple Watch and iPhones.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is looking to branch out with a journaling app, allowing users to track their day and record various activities. As of now, the app is codenamed 'Jurassic' and in addition to users being able to track their day, it will also be able to 'analyze' behaviors. It's unclear how the former feature will work or what its benefits might be. In addition, the app will also offer topics suggestions to write about and will also have a local discovery feature being dubbed as “All Day People Discovery” that will detect whether the user is in proximity to other people. Again, it's unclear how this feature will be used and why it would be useful.

As with any app that collects data about its users, privacy and security are also going to be a focus here, so these previously mentioned features will take place on the device and won't rely on the cloud. Furthermore, it is being reported that any suggested journal topics would also be erased from the device after a certain time. As far as when this journaling app could make its debut, the source states that it could arrive as early as June during the company's WWDC. While this might seem like a simple premise, apps like these can be good for mental health.

Apple currently implements a variety of apps for mental and physical wellness like its, Fitness, Sleep and Breathe apps. It is unclear at this point if the new journaling app will be offered for free, it will be a one time purchase, or if there will be a subscription attached to use the service. While it's stated to arrive for iPhone, it is also unclear whether an extension of this app would be made available for the Apple Watch. Of course nothing has been confirmed at this point by Apple, so things could always change, or the app could be scrapped entirely at some point.

Although new apps from Apple are exciting, the big focus this year will be on Apple's mixed reality headset. There have been rumors about the device for years, but it looks like this year, it really could finally make its debut. While details have been all over the place, one thing that is constant is that it will be a premium device and could potentially offer an experience like no other. In the latest news, the headset could leverage familiar apps and services to sway its users. While new apps would also be available, having apps that are familiar could make the new headset a more alluring product to long time Apple device users