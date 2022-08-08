Apple could be cooking a kitchen speaker/iPad hybrid device

Apple’s current presence in the smart home department is too limited. Right now, the Cupertino firm only manufactures Apple TVs and HomePods. These are pretty lacking when compared to smart displays, security cameras, and sentient appliances from other companies. Nonetheless, the fruit-branded corporation continues to work on smart home devices. A new report indicates that right now it’s cooking a kitchen speaker/iPad hybrid device. However, we might not get a taste of it until it finishes baking in a year or so.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared some of Apple’s potential plans in the smart home field. Gurman believes that Apple is working on at least four smart home device models right now. Though, he stresses that not all of them will see the light of day. Most big corporations test different prototypes that not always reach the consumers, and that’s part of the process.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

When it comes to HomePods, Mark believes that a high-end model is very likely coming. Its size will reportedly be closer to that of the original, discontinued model — rather than the Mini one. Additionally, Apple could be working the second-gen model of the HomePod Mini it currently sells.

In a previous report, we learned that Apple might be working on a living room smart device. It is rumored to combine an Apple TV, camera, and HomePod. The whispers also mention its potential support for FaceTime audio and video calls. Gurman now states that this device might launch in late 2023 or early 2024.

Lastly, within the aforementioned timeframe, Apple might also release its kitchen smart device. If the rumors were to be true, this device could feature a large touch screen and a decent speaker. Considering the kitchen label, we would assume that it’s for those who want to view recipes or watch videos while cooking.

Would you buy this rumored kitchen device from Apple? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg’s Power On Newsletter