Apple launches its Self Service Repair program for select iPhone models

Back in November 2021, Apple revealed that it would be allowing customers to repair some of their iDevices by themselves. The company promised that the program would launch in early 2022 for iPhone customers in the US. It would then support more devices and regions down the road. The wait is finally over, as the Cupertino tech giant has delivered on its promise. Apple has launched its Self Service Repair program in the US for recent iPhone models. Users with an iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone SE 3 (2022) will be able to repair some of the parts by themselves.

In a Newsroom post, Apple announced today that it has launched its Self Service Repair Store. Right now, the store includes spare parts for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE 3. These include the battery, bottom speaker, Taptic Engine, display, and more. Interestingly, though, certain repairs will require you to contact Apple through chat or the phone for System Configuration — after you repair the iPhone.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. Later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Apple will be expanding its Self Service Repair program to Europe later this year. It will additionally include support for Macs powered by its own silicon (the M1 chip family). The company also highlights that it’s selling users genuine Apple parts for the same price offered to authorized repair centers. In addition to that, users can get some of their money back if they return eligible replaced parts for recycling.

Would you rather go to an authorized repair center or do the repairs by yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple Newsroom