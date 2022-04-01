Apple and LG are reportedly collaborating on foldable iPad and MacBook OLED screens

When it comes to releasing new technologies, Apple is famous for taking its sweet, sweet time. This ensures that the products it sells don’t feel like beta prototypes and aren’t as problematic as those sold by some other manufacturers. We’ve been seeing foldable phones for a few years now. However, not all of them have the solid qualities you’d expect when buying a high-end product with a premium price tag. To this day, the Cupertino tech giant still hasn’t released any devices with foldable screens. This could be changing down the road, though. According to a report, Apple and LG Display are collaborating on producing foldable OLED screens — potentially for future iPad and MacBook models.

Back in February, we learned that Apple could be working on a 20-inch Mac/iPad hybrid. Apart from its screen size and the high possibility of it being years away, there’s not much that we know. A new report from The Elec states that LG Display is collaborating with Apple on foldable OLED screens with ultra-thin glass covers — instead of polyimide. The panels are reportedly designed for tablets and notebooks. So we could potentially see them implemented in future iPad and MacBook models.

It’s unclear if the final device would be an all-new product with an independent lineup or a mere upgrade to the existing iPad and/or MacBook lineups. Considering we probably won’t see the official product anytime soon, it’s really hard to imagine or predict Apple’s plans. The company could possibly scratch the whole project altogether, too, if the quality doesn’t meet its standards. We will have to wait until the company announces or teases it, potentially around 2026.

Would you be interested in buying an iPad or a Mac with a foldable screen? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: The Elec

Via: MacRumors