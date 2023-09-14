Apple recently announced its long-awaited iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models, with all of them now featuring a USB Type-C port instead of the company's proprietary Lightning. It's a change many have been wanting for years, but of course, with the transition, Apple took the opportunity to launch a new adapter to convert your existing Lighting cables to USB Type-C. But at $29, it begs the question: Why? This is one of the most pointless products the company is making for the iPhone 15, and you absolutely shouldn't buy it.

USB-C is everywhere — and cheap

Source: Apple

First things first, the iPhone 15 series phones already come with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, which you can use for charging right out of the gate or for any accessories that work with a cable you can unplug. A lot of flash drives for phones also come with USB-C as well as Lightning, so you're probably already set on that front, too.

Even if you do need an adapter to work with your new USB-C cable, Apple's version costs a whopping $29. If this was about different proprietary Apple formats, that kind of price could fly, but as the company itself said, USB-C is universally accepted. That means there's no shortage of options.

Adapters from Lightning to USB-C have also existed for years, so you can use Apple's accessories with an Android phone if you want to. Just look at the pack of adapters below. This package includes three whole adapters, which are far more compact than Apple's, too, and yet it costs a mere $7. Why would you buy Apple's alternative?

Zoyuzan USB-C to Lightning This 3-pack of USB Type-C to Lightning adapters lets you charge your phone or connect your accessories to a USB Type-C port, so you can use them with the iPhone 15, and they're much cheaper than Apple's adapter. $7 at Amazon

Lightning is slow

Another situation where you might think this adapter is useful is if you still have a USB Type-A to Lightning cable from years ago, but at that point, none of these adapters make sense because the Lightning port is so slow. Apple's USB Type-A to Lightning chargers only support a measly 5W of charging power, meaning your iPhone is going to charge incredibly slowly compared to newer models, which support up to 20W charging. And it's actually cheaper to buy a 20W power adapter than it is to buy a new cable. Heck, even Apple's official power adapter is just $20.

And if you're buying an iPhone 15 Pro, Lightning is still going to limit your bandwidth to USB 2.0 speeds, or 480Mbps, instead of using the full USB 3.0 speeds that the phone supports. To be fair, the included cable with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max only supports USB 2.0 speeds as well (which is ridiculous in its own right), but you're better off buying a third-party cable that does support faster charging and data speeds, like the one from Plugable we've listed below. That does 20W charging (and higher) and 10Gbps data speeds while still costing just $13.

If you buy both of these things, you'll be spending $4 more than on Apple's adapter, but you'll have a far better experience in every way.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Apple's own 20W power adapter is cheaper than the USB-C to Lightning adapter, too, so even if you prefer official branding, this makes more sense. $19 at Amazon

Plugable USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C Cable This Plugable USB Type-C to Type-C cable can charge your phone or other device at up to 100W speeds, plus it supports 10Gbps bandwidth for data transfers. And it's still cheaper than Apple's adapter. $12 at Amazon

At least USB-C is finally here

Despite how stupid this accessory is, the transition to USB Type-C is definitely a welcome one for the iPhone. It makes it easier to borrow a charger from a friend with an Android phone or use the same charger you already use for your Mac if you're in a pinch. That alone makes the iPhone 15 a fairly exciting product, on top of all the other improvements these new models bring to the table. Just don't buy Apple's new adapter.