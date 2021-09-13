Get the Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter at its lowest price ever

Apple’s Lightning to USB Camera Adapter can do a whole lot more than just cameras, despite the name. It’s effectively possible to use it as a USB OTG adapter like you would on an Android smartphone, allowing you to mount drives, connect keyboards, microphones, and more. It’s a pricey adapter most of the time, but it’s at its lowest price ever on Amazon right now. It’ll normally set you back a hefty $29, but you can get one for just $8.91 if you act fast.

Apple Lightning to Camera Adapter The Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter supports more than just cameras, and you can get it at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

The Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter has some pretty cool uses, and it’s definitely an adapter that you want in your arsenal if you want to use USB-powered devices with your iPhone or iPad. Keep in mind that this adapter doesn’t have charge passthrough capabilities though, so you can’t charge your phone while something is plugged in. Not all devices will work either, so it’s worth researching whether or not it’s actually possible to use it for what you want to use it for. The reviews on Amazon are a good place to start, as many customers have outlined some of the specific uses that they have had for this adapter.

If you’re interested in picking one up, then act fast, as this particular adapter has been frequently in and out of stock on Amazon. If you want to use it for its intended purpose, how it works is that when you plug in a camera, your iPhone or iPad will automatically open the Photos app. You can then choose which videos or photos to import, and organize them into albums. It supports standard image formats like JPEG and RAW, along with SD and HD video formats, including H.264 and MPEG-4. It requires iOS 9.2 or later to function.