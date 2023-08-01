Apple is notorious for arriving late to the party. As a result, even the latest iPhones, including the iPhone 14 Pro, feel dated and uninteresting when compared to the newest mobile products from other companies. And now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is official, I'm more frustrated than ever for this being the case.

The first Flip in my life

In my social circle, pretty much everyone uses a regular smartphone. None of the people I interact with in real life carry foldables. And while I've fiddled with previous-gen Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones at Samsung showrooms in the past, they never sparked my interest to a noticeable extent. That changed earlier this year when one of my friends bought a Galaxy Z Flip 4.

After spending hours with someone who actively uses it, I started getting the appeal of a device that folds in half. While the Galaxy Z Fold is arguably handier than its Flip counterpart thanks to its tablet mode, the smaller form factor has something unique to offer. Though, at the time, the cover screen was too small, and I noticed that the device wouldn't fold completely. So while I was impressed with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, I immediately noticed it was still an immature device that could use some improvements.

Unpacking Unpacked

This, however, all changed when Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a few days ago. It finally addressed two of my main concerns by introducing a larger cover display and an upgraded hinge that folds the device completely. But alas, the most I could do was give the new Flip a spin at a showroom and leave with my fruit-branded phone.

Some of my online friends who have actively used foldables highlighted how these devices' novelty quickly wears off. That's especially true in the Flip's case since, unlike the Fold, its folding mechanism serves fewer purposes. Yes, Flex mode is handy for photography and whatnot, but otherwise, a user will likely default to its unfolded state in daily use. But since it easily fits in their pocket, it offers an appeal that its large form factor sibling doesn't. Nonetheless, it's frustrating that I couldn't even try to integrate this kind of phone into my life.

Apple's walled garden

Some may be wondering what's stopping me from preordering a Galaxy Z Flip 5 now. While I technically could, all of my main devices run Apple operating systems, so I rely on the company's productivity apps and utilities to manage my life. Right now, basically all of my relevant data stays up to date on all of my iDevices in real-time, so adding a Flip to that formula would break that seamless flow. That's not to mention that transferring my two eSIMs from my iPhone to the Flip would require me to visit two carrier stores in two separate countries. Plus, foldables aren't necessarily groundbreaking or brand-new inventions anymore.

That said, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's launch is just a bitter reminder that when you're an Apple loyalist, you have to accept what you receive. I'm yet again reminded that the seamless ecosystem that ties all of my devices together and undoubtedly simplifies my life also isolates me from the rest of the tech world. Today, it's just foldables — tomorrow, it could be something a few folds more exciting.

The day iPhone folds (intentionally)

While we've read rumors about the Cupertino firm developing its own foldable iPhone/iPad hybrid, we likely won't be seeing it anytime before 2025. That's not to mention that it probably will have a Galaxy Z Fold form factor rather than a Flip one. So, even then, the company's own execution may not cater to the minimalist in me who just wants a tiny, flexible iPhone. And by then, Samsung and others may have already revealed the next big thing, which would only overshadow Apple's dated and uninteresting foldable.

However, since Apple tends to perfect the technology before releasing it to consumers, we could at least hope that the iPhold will be a durable device that doesn't reveal a horrendous crease within months of use.