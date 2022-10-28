In October, Apple announced an all-new budget iPad, iPad Pros, and a new Apple TV 4K. The products have now started to get into the hands of consumers, and while this can be exciting, apparently, some are reporting that the new iPad Pros aren't capable of shooting in Apple ProRes.

The report comes from MacRumors, which is reporting that the new iPad Pros don't have the option to shoot in ProRes using the native camera app. If unfamiliar, ProRes is a cinema-grade video format that offers more detail, which allows for more flexibility when it comes to editing. The video format is one of the best options when it comes to shooting video on a mobile product and has been available on iPhones since the introduction of the iPhone 13 Pro series in 2021. Generally, ProRes isn't on by default and needs to be enabled in the camera app settings by heading into the Formats menu. While it is an amazing way to get better-quality videos from a mobile device, it does have a drawback, being that the video files take up a lot more storage space.

Currently, this limitation only seems to apply to the native camera app found in the iPad Pro. By using third-party apps, users will be able to unlock ProRes video recording. Still, this seems like such a strange problem to have, especially since this product just came out. That means, for now, owners of the brand-new iPad Pro with an M2 chip will have to either wait for an update or install third-party software to take advantage of the feature. MacRumors has reached out to Apple for comment but has yet to hear back from them. If you're still interested, you can now purchase the iPad Pro with Apple's M2 chip from participating retailers. The iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1099 for the 12.9-inch version.

Apple iPad Pro M2 Apple iPad Pro M2 The iPad Pro M2 (2022) is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. It's the highest-end tablet the company sells, featuring a stunning display, Apple Pencil 2 support, and much more. View at Best Buy (11-inch) View at Best Buy (12.9-inch)

Source: MacRumors, Mac Otakara