If you were hoping for new MacBook Pros in 2022, you might be disappointed, as a new report has them pegged to now arrive in 2023.

As the year comes to a close, we're getting new information about Apple's upcoming MacBook Pros, which were reportedly slated to arrive by the end of the year. Now, it looks like the new refreshed model with Apple's M2 silicon will not arrive by year's end and will instead come toward the first half of 2023.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the M2 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will likely arrive in the first quarter of the year, with a high chance that they will be announced sometime in early February to early March. Gurman further states that the laptops will arrive with the announcement of macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. He goes on to state that the firm will most likely set a release for March because it has typically done so with past products. During Apple's earnings call, the company indicated that revenue growth would slow down in 2022, mainly because new products wouldn't arrive this holiday season.

Most recently, Apple debuted a new iPad, iPad Pros, and also an improved Apple TV 4K. A month prior, it introduced new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra, along with the second-generation AirPods Pro. For the most part, it has been a busy year for the company, adding more products to its lineup. While some might think this is a good thing with more options, others would beg to differ. As Apple expands to more products, there's a possibility that it could alienate existing customers while also bringing in new ones.

If you were looking forward to Apple's new laptops, this news might come as a bit of a disappointment. But, on the flip side, it looks like you'll have a few months to save a little more towards your new MacBook Pro. Those looking for more power and are willing to go with a desktop might benefit from holding off until Apple announces the new Mac Pro, set to arrive within the coming months.

Source: Bloomberg