The next batch of M2-powered Apple Macs could arrive as soon as March! Here's what you need to know about these rumored computer models.

We've been hearing about upcoming batches of fresh M2 Macs for months now. Currently, Apple only offers 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that utilize this powerful chipset. Though the next M2 expansion could arrive as soon as March in the form of an all-new 15-inch MacBook, Mac Mini, Mac Pro (also known as the Cheese Grater), and more.

In a HowToiSolve exclusive report, the reliable LeaksApplePro has shared some more details regarding the highly anticipated M2 Mac computers. The leaker believes that Apple didn't release 14-inch and 16-inch M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models in late 2022 to bundle them with the other Macs it's still readying. And it appears that this bundle, which could include a 15-inch MacBook, M2 Ultra Mac Pro, and M2/M2 Pro Mac Mini, might arrive as soon as March 2023.

The Mac Pro could be configurable to the M2 Ultra chip, supporting up to 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and 192GB of RAM. The good news is that there's a high chance of it being more efficient and costing less than the existing model. Apple might've been considering an M2 Extreme chip, but it seems that this processor won't come to fruition due to its high production costs and possible low demand.

In the highest-end department, the company could also be refreshing its Pro Display XDR. However, its potential specifications are currently unknown. Meanwhile, the leaker expects the Mac Mini to retain the same exterior design, at least on the base M2 model. They also believe that Apple could be planning on killing the Mac Studio and launching an iMac Pro at a later date.

Do you plan on buying any of the rumored Apple M2 Macs? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: HowToiSolve