Key Takeaways Apple plans to launch new iPad Air and iPad Pro models with larger screen sizes and OLED panels, giving customers more options at different price points.

The next-gen MacBook Air will come in 13- and 15-inch sizes and be powered by the Apple M3 SoC, offering improved performance.

In addition to the new devices, Apple is working on a third-gen Apple Pencil and new keyboard models to enhance functionality and provide a laptop-like experience with the iPad Pro.

Apple is reportedly planning to refresh its flagship iPad and Mac lineups early next year with the launch of a number of new devices powered by its M3 chip. The lineup is expected to include a larger iPad Air and an iPad Pro featuring an OLED screen, as well as an updated MacBook Air. Additionally, Apple is also expected to debut some new accessories, including refreshed versions of its Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to complement the new iPad Pro.

New iPad Air models

The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says Apple is prepping at least two new iPad Air models with 10.9- and 12.9-inch displays, marking the first time the mid-range iPad will be available in varying screen sizes. According to Gurman, the larger screen real estate is part of Apple's strategy to offer customers more choices at different price points without forcing them to splurge on the iPad Pro.

Next-gen iPad Pro models

The new iPad Pros are said to come in larger 11- and 13-inch screen sizes, and will feature OLED panels instead of the mini-LED screens found in the current models. The device is also set to get a hardware upgrade, with both models set to be powered by the M3 processor, which debuted with the MacBook Pro last October. The new iPad Pros will reportedly be available in four different variants with model numbers J717, J718, J720, and J721, corresponding to the Wi-Fi and cellular configurations in the two aforementioned screen sizes.

M3 MacBook Air

The next-gen MacBook Air is expected to be available in 13- and 15-inch screen sizes, both powered by the Apple M3 SoC. All the new iPads and MacBooks will reportedly be available for purchase in March, coinciding with the release of iPadOS 17.4 and macOS 14.3.

New Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard

Apple is also working on its third-gen Apple Pencil (codenamed B532), as well as a couple of keyboard models, codenamed R418 and R428. These are expected to increase the functionality of the iPad Pro and offer users a more laptop-like experience with their tablets.

Apart from the aforementioned products, Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset is also tipped to launch early next year, although the exact ETA remains a mystery. The company is also said to be working on a new Apple Watch with blood pressure monitoring for release later in 2024. Another new device to be released next year is a refreshed iPad Mini, although there's no word on what to expect from it. Other upcoming products include a new entry-level iPad, larger high-end iPhones, and a pair of refreshed AirPods with USB-C.

Apple is reportedly betting on the upcoming devices to reinvigorate demand for its non-iPhone products following weak sales in the preceding quarters. Mac sales are said to have dropped 34 percent last quarter to $7.61 billion, while iPad revenue reportedly fell 10 percent to $6.44 billion. Whether the new devices will be able to revive tablet and laptop sales for Apple remains to be seen, but they will surely make a splash in the media when they're officially announced next year.