Having launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M2 Max chip earlier this year, Apple is now reportedly working on its successor. The next-gen MacBook Pro is expected to be launched in 2024, powered by the super powerful M3 Max. The chip reportedly includes 16 CPU cores, 40 GPU cores and up to 48GB of unified memory, and is likely to be significantly faster that the M2 Max in most applications. The 16 CPU cores are said to have a hybrid configuration with 12 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and cites test logs from an unnamed third-party Mac app developer. According to Gurman, Apple has already started testing its top-end next-generation laptop processor as it works on its upcoming MacBook Pro, codenamed J514. If the report is accurate, the M3 Max will have four more high-performance CPU cores and two additional graphics cores compared to the top-end M2 Max, which ships with 12 CPU cores and up to 38 GPU cores.

The report further claims that alongside the top-end M3 Max, Apple is testing two more M3 variants, including a base version that could feature the same configuration as the standard M2, with 8 CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. The M3 Pro, on the other hand, could come with 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores. Between them, the three M3 variants are expected to power a number of Macs over the next year.

According to Gurman, the first wave of M3-powered Macs are likely to be announced this October, with the updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros tipped to come next year. Apple is also expected to use the M3-series chips in its next-gen desktops, including the updated Mac Mini and iMac that are expected to launch over the coming months. On the laptop side of things, Apple is reportedly testing an M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models.