Key Takeaways M4 iMac is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity and 2.1x faster for demanding tasks than the M1 model.

The iMac M4 features Neural Engine and Apple Intelligence for AI tasks while ensuring user privacy.

Preorder the iMac M4 starting at $1,299, or wait for the release on November 8th to try it out.

If you've been itching to get your hands on a new M4 iMac, today is your lucky day. Apple has announced that preorders for its new generation of iMacs are now open, and you can snag yourself a model right now. And if you'd prefer to wait for release before you grab one, they'll be hitting shelves sooner than you think.

The Apple iMac M4 is now ready to preorder

As announced on the Apple Newsroom, the tech giant is now ready to allow preorders for its new iMac M4 models. If you're using an M1 model, Apple is keen to show off just how powerful these new M4 chips are:

The M4 chip brings a boost in performance to iMac. Featuring a more capable CPU with the world’s fastest CPU core,4 the new iMac is up to 1.7x faster than iMac with M1. [...] And with an immensely powerful GPU featuring Apple’s most advanced graphics architecture, iMac with M4 handles more intense workloads like photo editing and gaming up to 2.1x faster than iMac with M1.

These new iMacs will also bring in Apple's new push for people to use its AI assistant, Apple Intelligence. The company says that simple AI tasks can be handled locally by the iMac's hardware, but if there's the need to perform any complex tasks, it will hand the request over to Private Cloud Compute, which Apple states keeps user information safe from prying eyes.

If you want to grab one for yourself, head over to the Apple store and preorder an iMac starting at $1,299. And if you want to try before you buy, the iMac M4 will be released on Friday, November 8th.