Apple Mac Mini (M4, 2024) $897 $999 Save $102 This is one of the best mini PCs you can buy right now. It's compact and powerful, thanks to its robust M4 chip and 24GB of RAM. Get it now for one of its lowest prices as it drops to $897.

We've seen the base model of the Mac Mini go on sale plenty of times before, dropping to just $500, which is an absolute steal for what you get. But if you're someone that's looking to grab one with a little more RAM and storage, this model should be right up your alley.

The model that's on sale comes with a powerful M4 chip, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Best of all, it's now down to one of its lowest prices thanks to a huge discount from Amazon that knocks $102 off. Get it now while the deal's still live because at this price it won't be around for long.

What's great about the M4 Mac Mini?