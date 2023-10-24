Key Takeaways Apple has officially announced an online-only event taking place next week, and at least one new Mac model is expected to be launched.

The event will take place on October 30 and can be streamed on Apple's website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Rumors suggest a new 24-inch iMac with upgraded specs, but no major changes to the exterior design are anticipated. Other Apple computer models may also receive upgrades during the event.

Following months of speculation on whether we will see more new Macs this year or not, Apple has finally made it official. The company just sent out invites to an online-only event taking place next week. While the company doesn't specify what products will be launching, we are almost certain that at least one fresh Mac model will make an appearance.

Source: Apple

The event will start on October 30 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET, and it will likely last for an hour or two. Just like previous Apple events, you will be able to stream it on Apple's own website, alongside other platforms, including YouTube and the Apple TV app.

Rumors about a new 24-inch iMac have been surfacing lately, and we expect 2021's M1 model to finally receive a much-needed spec bump. After all, it's currently the only Mac product that still doesn't offer an M2 chip variant. Apart from that, we may see some internal upgrades across the board, but we aren't anticipating major changes to its exterior build and design anytime soon.

Apart from the iMac, other Apple computer models may also be boosted. At this point, however, it's still unclear what they could be. Otherwise, considering that the Apple logo on the event page turns into a Finder icon when tapping it, it's safe to assume that the event will primarily revolve around Macs, and we likely won't see any new iPads this year.