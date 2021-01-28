Ingrain yourself further into the Apple ecosystem with a discount on the Mac Mini, a one day sale on iPads, and more!

Even if you’re a diehard Android fan, you have to admit it–the iPhone 12 is pretty good. With four models to choose from, you’re going to find an iPhone that works for you, too. If you’ve decided to make the jump to Apple, you may be wondering… what else out there Apple-wise is good? Well, it turns out it’s a lot of it! Though, the problem is that Apple products tend to be on the expensive side, especially compared to Android and Windows devices. You can always rely on some sales, though, to knock the cost down a bit! Whether you’re looking for the Apple Mac Mini with the M1 chip, an iPad, or whatever else, we have you covered!

First off, Woot! is having a one-day sale on iPads. Today only, you can save big on a variety of refurbished iPads. These aren’t new models, but if you don’t feel you need the bleeding edge of technology, this is a great, inexpensive way to get an excellent tablet. Just make sure to hurry–Woot’s sale will run until the end of the day or until the items sell out. If you see an iPad you like, grab it right away!

Maybe you want the latest and the greatest. I don’t blame you! I prefer newer technology because then it’ll (hopefully) last longer. I wrote about the iPad Airs being at their lowest price yet earlier in the month, and they’re still at that price at Amazon! The $570 sales price currently applies to three colors–Sky Blue, Silver, and Green. A different selection of colors than before, but if you’re not picky, then no problem, right? The Black and Sky Pink colors are still discounted, but not at the same lower price. It’s up to you to decide if the higher price is worth the color!

Let’s not forget the belle of the ball (of this post at least), the Apple Mac Mini. Both the 256GB and 512GB models of this mini-computer are $50 off at Amazon, making them $649 and $849, respectively. The Mac Mini has the powerful M1 chip inside, and $50 off such new tech is rare for Apple. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your Mac and don’t need too much in terms of memory and space, this is your chance to save.

Make sure to take advantage of that free Apple Fitness Plus subscription while you’re at it!