Last minute leak suggests Apple could launch a Mac Studio, a Studio Display, and more, today

Apple’s Peek Performance event is scheduled for later today, and the rumor mills are in overdrive on what we can expect to see at this event. We’re expecting/hoping to see a 5G-enabled iPhone SE 3, the new iPad Air 5, and a Mac Mini with updated internals. But as we witnessed in the last event where the redesigned Apple Watch 7 did not arrive, Apple likes to keep things interesting and surprise people. New leaks suggest that we might see some more hardware, namely in the form of a bigger Mac Mini aka Mac Studio, a new cheaper display, and a new color variant for the iPhone 13 series.

Mac Studio

According to YouTuber Luke Miani, Apple is indeed working on and planning to release the Mac Studio at today’s event. This product occupies the same footprint as the Mac Mini, but is taller, to accommodate more powerful internals and cooling solution. Mark Gurman corroborates the leak, mentioning that the “Mac Studio (smaller Mac Pro/more powerful Mac mini) plus the new monitor running iOS are “ready to go”“.

New Apple Studio Display

Luke also mentions that Apple will also be launching a cheaper version of the Pro Display XDR, which might come in at 27-inches in size and skip out on the MiniLED tech. It will also skip out on the pattern on the back of the display, and it also skips out on the Pro Stand — but hopefully, it will not cost $5,000+. As to what it will be called, we do not know. But it might make sense to pick up the Studio branding as it launches alongside the Mac Studio, which in turn is expected as a cheaper version of the Mac Pro.

Green iPhone 13

The iPhone SE 3 isn’t the only iPhone that will be talked about today. Luke believes that Apple will also reveal a new green color for the iPhone 13 series.

Purple iPad Air 5

Apple could also be releasing the iPad Air 5 in the purple color that it launched for the iPhone 12 last year.

The event is in a few hours, so the curtains will finally be lifted. What are you expecting to see? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Luke Miani, Mark Gurman

Via: 9to5Mac