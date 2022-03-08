Apple launches an all-new computer: The Mac Studio

Apple has finally launched the rumored Mac Studio during its Peek Performance event. This all-new desktop computer packs a notable punch — despite its compact form factor. Renders of the product recently leaked, showing the external design which looks like two stack Mac Minis. This Mac would be suitable for those who are looking for a mighty machine, while getting their own third-party accessories.

The Mac Studio comes with a wide variety of ports. These include 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 10GB Ethernet port, 2 USB-A ports, HDMI port, and pro audio jack. This isn’t surprising at all — as Apple reintroduced the port variety on the MacBook Pro lineup of 2021. The company has finally started listening to user feedback and providing what they want. Ports on the front include two USB-C ports with 10GB/s USB-C 3 data transfer for the M1 Max variant, and Thunderbolt 4 for the M1 Ultra one.

The M1 Ultra chip is Apple’s latest addition to the M1 chip family and is up to 80% faster than the Intel Xeon chip in the Mac Pro. The Mac Studio happens to be the first device to get a taste of this mighty chip. This Mac also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 — allowing it to take advantage of the latest connectivity technologies. The Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip can get 64GB of unified memory, while the one with M1 Ultra supports up to 128GB of unified memory.

This powerful new desktop computer supports playing up to 18 streams of 8k ProRes 422 video. This makes it an insanely powerful Mac that power users can depend on. You can pre-order it as soon as this Friday, and it’ll be available on March 18 starting $1,999 and $3,999 for the M1 Max and M1 Ultra variants respectively.

