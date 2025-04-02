I won't lie; I stuck my nose up at the Mac Studio M3 Ultra. I knew it would be powerful, but with a configuration pushing into a fifth digit on pricing, I struggled to think of a situation where the Mac Studio would make sense. So, when I tell you that the Mac Studio M3 Ultra is fantastic, know that I mean it.

It's a machine that can turn a skeptic into a fan, an unbeliever into an evangelist. No, it's not for everyone, and the $10,000+ configuration options are only for a select few. But the Mac Studio manages feats that simply aren't possible elsewhere, all while showcasing world-class design, performance, and power efficiency that you just don't see elsewhere.

Apple Mac Studio (2025) 8.5 / 10 The Mac Studio with M3 Ultra is a showcase of how far Apple can push power effciency, handily outclassing flagship x86 chips while barely sipping down any power. Pros & Cons Insane power efficiency

Unified Memory enables previously impossible AI workloads

Flagship CPU performance while multitasking

Copious Thunderbolt 5 connectivity Basically no upgrade options

Prohibitively expensive, especially for storage $3999 at Apple

About this review: Apple provided the Apple Mac Studio M3 Ultra for this review. The company had no input into its contents.

Mac Studio M3 Ultra pricing and availability

Apple offers up two flavors of the Mac Studio right now. You can either get it with an M4 Max, which has configurations starting at $2,000, or the M3 Ultra, which starts at $4,000. Apple's naming scheme at the high-end is a bit confusing, but the Ultra chip is essentially two Max chips fused together. So, the M3 Ultra is based on an older architecture compared to the M4 Max, but it's a much more capable chip overall.

The standard configuration comes with a 28-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, and alongside the M3 Ultra, you get 96GB of Unified Memory and 1TB of storage for the $4,000 base configuration. With this version of the M3 Ultra, you can pack in 256GB of Unified Memory for a $1,600 upcharge, along with up to 16TB of storage. Apple charges a premium as you go higher in storage capacity. For instance, 4TB of storage is an extra $1,000, but 8TB of storage is an extra $2,200.

That's one of the major downsides of the Mac Studio. Storage is usually relatively inexpensive and easy to add to a PC, but you have no options for upgrading the internal storage of the Mac Studio beyond spending potentially thousands when you check out. I'd recommend getting a handful of external SSDs ready.

There's a second configuration of the M3 Ultra available, however. For an extra $1,500, you can get 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, and a 32-core Neural Engine. This chip also unlocks up to 512GB of Unified Memory, which is $4,000 more expensive than the base configuration with 96GB. The storage capacity and pricing doesn't change with this version of the M3 Ultra.

Apple Mac Studio (2025) Brand Apple Storage 8TB CPU M3 Ultra (32-core CPU) Memory 512GB Operating System macOS Sequoia Ports 6x Thunderbolt 5, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 10Gb Ethernet, 3.5mm, SDXC Graphics M3 Ultra (80-core GPU) Dimensions 3.7 x 7.7 x 7.7 inches Weight 8 pounds Expand

The unit I tested was just short of maxed-out, packing the 32-core M3 Ultra, 512GB of Unified Memory, and 8TB of storage. This configuration will run you $11,699 at the time of writing -- don't worry, I've pulled out the white gloves every time I need to touch the thing. Pushed to the limit with 16TB of storage, the Mac Studio can cost as much as $14,099. That's a ton of money, no doubt, but it needs some context.

The Mac Pro, which tops out with the 24-core M2 Ultra, 192GB of Unified Memory, and 8TB of storage, will run you $11,799 -- plus an extra $400 if you want wheels. Even building your own desktop that can compete with the M3 Ultra Mac Studio will run north of $10,000 if you factor in a proper 32-core chip like the $2,000 Threadripper 7970X and a workstation GPU like the $5,400 RTX A6000. Yes, the Mac Studio with an M3 Ultra is very expensive, but the price really isn't unreasonable for what you're getting -- short of storage, where Apple has put some arbitrarily high prices for extra capacity.

Simple but potent design

But who's really surprised?