Apple Mac Studio Unboxing: What’s in the box?

The latest addition to Apple’s PC lineup is the Mac Studio, and it promises to be the most powerful Mac in history. The base model comes with the M1 Max, which is found in the existing MacBook Pro, but higher-end models offer the new M1 Ultra. Basically, Apple took two M1 Max chips and stuck them together to create the new beastly chipset. In fact, the M1 Ultra model is about two pounds heavier, due to a different kind of heat dissipation needed for the more powerful, and therefore hotter processor.

Being a desktop PC, you might be wondering what’s in the box. Unlike if you were to purchase an iMac, which is an All-in-One, the Mac Studio doesn’t come with a Magic Keyboard or Magic Trackpad.

As usual, Apple has accessible packaging. There’s a strip at the top that you can easily tear to open it, and then the sides fold out to provide easy access to the Mac Studio. Below that, you’ll find the power cable, which doesn’t seem to be proprietary in any way.

To be clear, you’ll find the following in the box:

Mac Studio

Power cable

An Apple sticker, which is black

The usual paperwork with safety information and a diagram of the product’s ports

The Apple Mac Studio is the size of a taller Mac Mini. Just like its shorter sibling, it’s 7.7 inches by 7.7 inches. It’s 3.7 inches tall, however, which is still short enough to rest easily under many monitors. For such a powerful rig, it certainly has a small footprint. It weighs in at 5.9 and 7.9 pounds for the M1 Max and M1 Ultra models, respectively.

The biggest takeaway here is that much like if you were to buy a Mac Mini, you’ll need to bring your own keyboard and mouse to the party when you buy a Mac Studio.

