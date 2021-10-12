Hold your Pixels: Apple sends out invitations for its Mac “Unleashed” event

Following its California Streaming event back in mid-September, Apple has sent out an invitation to its upcoming Mac-focused event: Unleashed. It will be taking place virtually on October 18th at 10AM PDT. We are expecting a few new refreshed Macs, such as the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. We could potentially get a public release date for macOS 12 Monterey, as it’s usually released around this time of the year.

Other speculations include the reveal of the AirPods 3rd Gen, which will come with shorter stems and an overall design inspired by that of the AirPods Pro. It’s still unclear whether we’ll be seeing them in this event, but rumors suggest that there’s a high possibility we will. The new MacBook Pro is said to come in colorful finishes, similar to those of the M1 iMac, in addition to a white keyboard that replaces the black one.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

The event will be available to stream from Apple website, in addition to the TV and Apple Developer apps. A YouTube live stream will also be made available a few hours before the event starts, through Apple’s official channel. We will be covering this event live, as always, so make sure to check back during and after the event for our full coverage and commentary.

This event, funnily, will take place one day before Google’s Pixel event. So it might be stealing the tech journalism spotlight on that week. Thankfully for Google, it’s a Mac event, rather than an iPhone one, so there won’t be a competition in that sense. It will, however, steal the focus away from Google’s upcoming new products for a while.

What are you looking forward most from this event? Let us know in the comments section below.