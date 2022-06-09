Take a peak at Apple’s roadmap. MacBooks and the M3 SoC on the horizon

We have yet to see Apple’s latest MacBook Air hit retail shelves and already the rumors are swirling about upcoming laptops. According to new information, it appears that Apple will aggressively begin expanding its laptop line, introducing a 15-inch MacBook Air and potentially a new 12-inch MacBook.

The MacBook Air made its first appearance in 2008, debuting with a 13-inch display. In 2010, it would receive a refresh, advancing its design and internals. At the same time, Apple would introduce a smaller 11-inch model. The MacBook Air 13-inch would get refreshed a few more times, with the most important coming this year at WWDC. The new MacBook Air 13 offers Apple’s latest M2 chip and an entirely new design.

Apple is working on a 15-inch and 12-inch laptop

Apparently, Apple had plans for a 15-inch MacBook Air this year but decided not to pursue it. Instead, it would focus on the redesigned MacBook Air. If one new laptop wasn’t enough, Apple is reportedly also working on a new 12-inch model. Apple had a 12-inch model in its lineup from 2015 to 2019. The laptop was incredibly svelte and lightweight. But many found it lacking in terms of performance. While there aren’t many details about the new models, they are scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Apple is still set on debuting updated models of its MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 models later this year. The laptops will reportedly arrive with new higher-end M2 Chips, most likely dubbed the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Not much is known about these new models, with the exception of their codenames: J414 and J416. While Apple has yet to debut these higher-end chips, the firm is reportedly already working on its next-generation M3 processors. Of course, we will have to wait for quite some time before we see those chips debut.

Source: Bloomberg