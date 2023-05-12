Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $799 $999 Save $200 Apple's MacBook Air is now $200 off, provides up to 18 hours of battery life, and is incredibly slim — making it the perfect laptop for those constantly on the go. $799 at Best Buy $999 at Amazon

Apple's offers a lot of different options when it comes to its Mac computers. Some of its options can be pricey, but there are some affordable products available like the company's MacBook Air. Despite its more affordable price tag, the MacBook Air has a powerful processor, and is extremely compact thanks to its size and weight. Furthermore, it can provide up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for those that need to be on the move but want to pack as light as possible. While this laptop typically costs $1000, this latest promotion knocks $200 off for a limited time, making it a great option.

What's great about Apple's MacBook Air?

The MacBook Air offers a solid build with its aluminum unibody design, and is quite thin coming in at just 0.63 inches, and weighing only 2.8 pounds. The laptop is powered by Apple's powerful M1 processor and is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a beautiful 13.3-inch LED backlit display with a resolution of 2560 by 1600. As far as battery life, you're going to be able to get up to 18 hours on a single charge, but if you're browsing the web, you're going to typically see around 15 hours of use. As far as ports go, things are relatively minimal here with just two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While not the most we've ever seen on a laptop, some can make due. But if not, there's always the option of grabbing MacBook accessories like a USB-C hub that can add ports like USB-A, HDMI, and SD card readers, and more.

Why buy Apple's MacBook Air?

The Apple MacBook Air is a no nonsense laptop that provides plenty of power in an extremely compact footprint. Furthermore, you're not going to be sacrificing battery life, which is probably one of the most important aspects of a laptop. The laptop can be had in three different colors: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold and while the internal storage space of 256GB should be enough for most, there are always ways to expand it using external portable SSD drives. The product can be purchased through Best Buy and Amazon, with both retailers offering the laptop at a discount. If you're not looking to put down $800, you can always take advantage of the retailers financing options if you're a credit card holder with either of these companies.