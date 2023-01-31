MacBook Air (M1) Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $800 $1000 Save $200 The 13-inch MacBook Air running on Apple's M1 chip is now $200 off, the cheapest it's ever been. This isn't the first time we see the M1 MacBook Air at this price point, but it's certainly the first time in over a month. $800 at Best Buy

This laptop may not be the latest in the Apple range, but it's still one of the best you can buy now. When compared to the MacBook Air M2, the M1 is slower, has a slightly smaller screen, and the battery doesn't last as long (though it still lasts a long time). At the same time, the M2 is a lot more expensive than the M1 currently is, so if you want an Apple-made laptop without breaking the bank, Best Buy's current deal is perfect.

What we love about the MacBook Air

The MacBook Air M1 was released in 2020, so it's been available for a while, which is more than enough to prove itself as the reliable piece of technology that it is. This laptop uses the M1 chip, which combines CPU and GPU into the same chip, which is quite remarkable to see, especially as it significantly improved the performance of the company's products. It's fast, reliable, and even makes gaming on a Mac possible.

This is a super portable laptop, weighing just 2.8 pounds, making it easy to put in your bag when you leave the house. Plus, the fact that it gets about 18 hours of battery life on a single charge means that you don't necessarily have to take the charger with you, further cutting down on the things you must carry daily. Speaking of which, if you find yourself in need of a new MacBook Air charger, there are quite a few that will do just fine.

The model currently available for $800 comes with 256GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM. The 512GB storage space M1 MacBook is also on sale, available for $1,125 at Best Buy, which is only $125 down from its total price.