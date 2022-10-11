Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale knocks $200 off Apple’s MacBook Air with M1 chip

Although Apple may have debuted a new MacBook Air this year, that doesn’t mean its older products are out of date. On the contrary, the company has kept its M1-powered MacBook Air in its laptop lineup, becoming a good option for budget-minded Apple shoppers. While the standard everyday price might not be considered “budget” by any means, especially when it comes in at $999, Amazon’s latest deal attempts to make the M1-powered MacBook Air a bit more tempting during its Prime Early Access sale.

During Amazon’s current sale, the M1 MacBook Air comes in priced at $799, which is a huge discount from its retail pricing of $999. By knocking $200 off its retail price, the MacBook Air starts to look like a more viable option, especially when compared to its successor, which comes priced starting at $1199. The MacBook Air 2020 features Apple’s M1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The laptop also has a 13.3-inch Retina display and offers up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. When it comes to the design, you get a timeless look thanks to its sleek lines and metal construction.

Now, there are a few drawbacks to its thin design, like having only a limited amount of ports. While this isn’t generally a bad thing, if you’re a power user, you might want to look at some external docking station options that will expand the capabilities of the laptop. If you’re still thinking about which option is better for you, the newer or older model, you might want to also take a look at our comparison article, which gives you all of the details. If you’re ready to take the plunge and purchase the MacBook Air 2020 with the M1 processor, you can do so by heading to the link down below. You can choose from three colors: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Just make sure to protect your investment by purchasing a case.