Apple MacBook Air M2 $699 $999 Save $300 You can't go wrong with a sleek laptop that offers plenty of power and excellent battery life. Right now, this M2 MacBook Air is just $699 for a limited time. $699 at Amazon

Apple's M-series chips really changed the game when they were first announced, and continue to do so now with each new release, thanks to their excellent power and fantastic efficiency. And while the brand recently launched its M4 MacBook Air, you can now find stellar prices on previous models, which is great if you're not looking to spend a whole lot.

With that said, you can now pick up an M2 MacBook Air for an incredible price, with a discount from Amazon that knocks $300 off the original retail price, falling to just $699 for a limited time. This is the best price we've seen on this particular model, so grab this deal while you still can.

What's great about the M2 MacBook Air?

The MacBook Air is a laptop that really delivers, featuring a lightweight and slim design that also packs tons of power and battery life. This particular model that's on sale features Apple's M2 SoC that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Hopefully, that's enough RAM and storage space for your needs, because there is no way to upgrade the specifications at a later date. For most people, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage should be enough. And if you think storage will be an issue, you can always rely on a portable SSD drive.

The laptop also features a 13.6-inch screen that provides plenty of real estate, while still being relatively compact. When it comes to connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MagSafe connector that can be used for charging. In addition, you also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The typing experience is good, and the trackpad is top-tier. And the software is pretty good too, with macOS receiving plenty of updates throughout the year. But what really makes the MacBook Air stand out is the design. Not only does it look incredibly modern, but it's also quite slim, measuring in at just 0.44 inches thin and weighing just 2.7 pounds.

Of course, what makes this all really come together is the newly discounted price that drops it down to just $699. This is a fantastic price for this laptop. So, if you've been thinking about buying a new laptop, or wanted to give a MacBook a try, now's going to be the perfect time.